“It’s extremely rewarding to see how BankNewport is utilizing our DAO functionality to give so much of the time typically spent on manual account opening back to their customers and bankers,” added Will Cameron, Senior Vice President of U.S. Financial Institutions at nCino. “Our technology makes a difference for local banks and their customers, and we’re proud to see BankNewport leveraging nCino to enhance and transform the banking experience for the communities that they serve.”

About nCino nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,800 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

About BankNewport Founded in 1819 and headquartered in Newport, BankNewport offers a full suite of loan and deposit products and services for families and businesses throughout Rhode Island. BankNewport is one of the longest-standing community banks in the United States and, as a mutual organization, is committed to the financial success of its customers, employees, and communities. BankNewport has nineteen branch locations, a community lending center in Central Falls, and a commercial lending office in Providence. OceanPoint Marine Lending, a business line of BankNewport, specializes in consumer marine and recreational vehicle financing programs.

