Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

MIAMI LAKES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per common share. The dividend will be payable on October 31, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 11, 2024.

About BankUnited, Inc.

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU), with total assets of $35.4 billion at June 30, 2024 is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida that provides a full range of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers through banking centers located in the state of Florida, New York metropolitan area and Dallas, Texas and a comprehensive suite of wholesale products to customers through an Atlanta office focused on the Southeast region. BankUnited also offers certain commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.Official and on X @BankUnited.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925638062/en/

CONTACT: Corporate Communications:

Donna Crump-Butler

305-231-6707

DButler@BankUnited.com

KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: BankUnited, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/25/2024 04:30 PM/DISC: 09/25/2024 04:30 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925638062/en

