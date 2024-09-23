WALLA WALLA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Newsweek again named Banner Bank one the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies, ranking Banner fifth among all banks on the 2024 list and the highest-ranked U.S. bank. Newsweek states their list recognizes companies that have earned the confidence of consumers, investors and employees by producing quality products, paying employees fair wages and appointing effective leaders.

“We always appreciate earning independent third-party recognition for doing right by our stakeholders,” said Mark Grescovich, President & Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it measures trust, which is absolutely vital in banking.”

Newsweek created this prestigious list in collaboration with market research partner Statista Inc. Together, they selected 1,000 companies across 23 industries and 20 countries. The ranking is based on an independent survey of more than 70,000 participants and 230,000 evaluations from customers, investors and employees who responded to prompts like "I trust this company's advertising and communications claims" and "I believe this company treats its employees fairly." They also incorporated social listening, an analysis of company mentions across social platforms.

Earlier this year, Newsweek named Banner Bank one of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America, using similar criteria. Banner has received additional national recognition this year, including being named to Forbes list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the eighth consecutive year and Newsweek’s Best Regional Banks in America. Banner has also received a 5-Star rating from BauerFinancial for 44 consecutive quarters, earning the bank the additional designation of an Exceptional Performance Bank.

About Banner Bank

Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank that conducts business in Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho. Banner offers a wide variety of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses and their employees. Banner Bank is part of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR), a $15.7 billion bank holding company headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington. Visit Banner Bank at www.bannerbank.com.