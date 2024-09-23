PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Barrack, Rodos & Bacine is investigating 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) regarding the mass resignation of all of the independent members of the board of directors following the presentation of an offer by the CEO and co-founder, Anne Wojcicki, to acquire the remaining shares of the company not currently owned by her or her affiliates for a mere 40 cents per share.

WHAT’S THIS ABOUT? On Jul 29, 2024, CEO Wojcicki–who owns 49% of the company’s shares–delivered a non-binding offer to the company's board to acquire all remaining shares. Wojcicki's offer price was 40 cents per share. Wojcicki’s plan is to take the company private after acquiring these shares.

Two days later, a Special Committee rejected that offer, noting that it provided “no premium” over the closing price that day, and was thus “insufficient and not in the best interest of the non-affiliated shareholders.”