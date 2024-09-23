BC-Merc Table, 1st Add

CHICAGO-add Mercantile table,
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|Nov
|511.0
|529.5
|510.0
|527.0
|+16.0
|Jan
|528.0
|542.0
|528.0
|542.0
|+15.0
|Mar
|542.0
|550.0
|542.0
|550.0
|+10.0
|Est. sales 1,318.
|Fri.'s sales 322
|Fri.'s open int 8,300
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.