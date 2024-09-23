BC-Merc Table, 1st Add

CHICAGO-add Mercantile table,
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|Nov
|528.5
|536.5
|526.5
|535.0
|+6.5
|Jan
|544.5
|552.0
|543.0
|551.5
|+10.0
|Mar
|559.5
|561.0
|558.0
|561.0
|+10.0
|Est. sales 1,680.
|Mon.'s sales 1,361
|Mon.'s open int 8,387,
|up 87
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.