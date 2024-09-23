BC-Merc Table, 1st Add

CHICAGO-add Mercantile table,
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|LUMBER
|27,500 bd. ft.; $ per 1,000 bd. ft.
|Nov
|530.0
|533.0
|522.5
|525.0
|—10.0
|Jan
|546.5
|548.5
|538.5
|542.0
|—9.5
|Mar
|556.0
|556.0
|556.0
|556.0
|—5.0
|Est. sales 1,084.
|Tue.'s sales 1,688
|Tue.'s open int 8,257
|LIBOR-1 MONTH
|$3 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|US T. BILLS
|$1 million; pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.
|EURODOLLARS
|$1 million;pts of 100 pct.
|No open contracts.