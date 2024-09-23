Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

BC-Merc Table

BC-Merc Table,

AP News, Associated Press

BC-Merc Table,

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Thu:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
CATTLE
40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Oct178.90180.42178.37179.97+1.67
Dec180.50182.00179.80181.12+1.27
Feb181.50183.15181.05182.35+1.28
Apr182.77184.07182.40183.57+1.15
Jun176.85178.15176.82177.72+.97
Aug174.65175.67174.47175.27+.87
Oct175.60176.67175.52176.20+.80
Dec177.00177.90176.95177.50+.73
Feb177.50178.25177.50177.85+.35
Est. sales 60,628. Wed.'s sales 56,014
Wed.'s open int 299,358, up 1,850
FEEDER CATTLE
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Sep243.77245.70243.22245.27+2.45
Oct241.00244.10240.40243.77+3.82
Nov239.10241.72238.65241.35+3.23
Jan234.05236.57233.75236.12+3.02
Mar232.55235.02232.45234.57+2.57
Apr235.02237.40235.02236.90+2.33
May237.07239.17237.07238.70+2.23
Aug246.35247.97246.00247.87+2.10
Est. sales 16,104. Wed.'s sales 15,702
Wed.'s open int 53,444
HOGS,LEAN
40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Oct81.9282.4081.7282.25+.20
Dec73.8774.4773.7074.30+.43
Feb76.8577.4576.8577.32+.32
Apr81.7082.1081.6282.05+.20
May85.7085.9085.6085.80—.10
Jun93.1293.3592.9593.10—.20
Jul93.5293.6093.1793.27—.25
Aug92.3592.4292.0592.25—.10
Oct78.5078.5078.0078.35—.15
Dec71.9772.0071.8071.80—.07
Feb74.80—.07
Est. sales 41,045. Wed.'s sales 37,585
Wed.'s open int 256,984, up 2,082
PORK BELLIES
40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
No open contracts.
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy