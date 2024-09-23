BC-Merc Table,

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Thu:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|CATTLE
|40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Oct
|178.90
|180.42
|178.37
|179.97
|+1.67
|Dec
|180.50
|182.00
|179.80
|181.12
|+1.27
|Feb
|181.50
|183.15
|181.05
|182.35
|+1.28
|Apr
|182.77
|184.07
|182.40
|183.57
|+1.15
|Jun
|176.85
|178.15
|176.82
|177.72
|+.97
|Aug
|174.65
|175.67
|174.47
|175.27
|+.87
|Oct
|175.60
|176.67
|175.52
|176.20
|+.80
|Dec
|177.00
|177.90
|176.95
|177.50
|+.73
|Feb
|177.50
|178.25
|177.50
|177.85
|+.35
|Est. sales 60,628.
|Wed.'s sales 56,014
|Wed.'s open int 299,358,
|up 1,850
|FEEDER CATTLE
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Sep
|243.77
|245.70
|243.22
|245.27
|+2.45
|Oct
|241.00
|244.10
|240.40
|243.77
|+3.82
|Nov
|239.10
|241.72
|238.65
|241.35
|+3.23
|Jan
|234.05
|236.57
|233.75
|236.12
|+3.02
|Mar
|232.55
|235.02
|232.45
|234.57
|+2.57
|Apr
|235.02
|237.40
|235.02
|236.90
|+2.33
|May
|237.07
|239.17
|237.07
|238.70
|+2.23
|Aug
|246.35
|247.97
|246.00
|247.87
|+2.10
|Est. sales 16,104.
|Wed.'s sales 15,702
|Wed.'s open int 53,444
|HOGS,LEAN
|40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Oct
|81.92
|82.40
|81.72
|82.25
|+.20
|Dec
|73.87
|74.47
|73.70
|74.30
|+.43
|Feb
|76.85
|77.45
|76.85
|77.32
|+.32
|Apr
|81.70
|82.10
|81.62
|82.05
|+.20
|May
|85.70
|85.90
|85.60
|85.80
|—.10
|Jun
|93.12
|93.35
|92.95
|93.10
|—.20
|Jul
|93.52
|93.60
|93.17
|93.27
|—.25
|Aug
|92.35
|92.42
|92.05
|92.25
|—.10
|Oct
|78.50
|78.50
|78.00
|78.35
|—.15
|Dec
|71.97
|72.00
|71.80
|71.80
|—.07
|Feb
|74.80
|—.07
|Est. sales 41,045.
|Wed.'s sales 37,585
|Wed.'s open int 256,984,
|up 2,082
|PORK BELLIES
|40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|No open contracts.