MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO, BDOUY) based in the Philippines, today announced that BDO Unibank, Inc. First Vice President, Richard R. Tan will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on September 24. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: September 24, 2024 TIME: 11:00 AM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/47xPcjS

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization’s “virtual trade booth.” If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

About BDO Unibank, Inc.

BDO is a full-service universal bank in the Philippines, providing a complete array of industry-leading products and services including Lending (corporate and consumer), Deposit-taking, Foreign Exchange, Brokering, Trust and Investments, Credit Cards, Retail Cash Cards, Corporate Cash Management and Remittances. Through its local subsidiaries, the Bank offers Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Finance, Rural Banking and Microfinance, Life Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance Brokerage, and Online and Traditional Stock Brokerage services.

BDO’s institutional strengths and value-added products and services hold the key to its successful business relationships with customers. On the front line, its branches remain at the forefront of setting high standards as a sales and service-oriented, customer-focused force. The Bank has the largest distribution network with over 1,700 operating branches and more than 5,600 teller machines nationwide. BDO has 16 international offices (including full-service branches in Hong Kong and Singapore) spread across Asia, Europe, North America and the Middle East.