Becky G and Vita Coco Build New Greenspace in Inglewood, California

INGLEWOOD, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As back to school season ramps up, The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) has teamed up with international recording artist, actress, activist, and Vita Coco Brand Ambassador—Becky G—to build a new greenspace at her childhood elementary school in Inglewood, California. The greenspace, opening today at Oak Street Elementary School, is a new initiative of the Company’s social impact program, the Vita Coco Project® (VCP), which focuses on empowering communities.

A proud advocate for her hometown, Becky G returned to Inglewood today to celebrate the opening of the greenspace during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Oak Street Elementary School, which will be named through a process that includes the Oak Street school community.

“Growing up, my Inglewood community shaped who I am today,” said Becky G. “Partnering with Vita Coco to reimagine a space where students can learn and play means everything to me. We wanted each element to be intentional, reflecting my own experience in middle school and addressing the needs and dreams of the community.”

Designed in close collaboration with the school’s Parent-Teacher Association and local community leaders, and brought to life by Terremoto, this fully customized 2,100-square-foot greenspace features garden plots, compost bins, a farm stand, fruit trees, a water feature, reading nooks, and a versatile outdoor classroom and play area. Becky adds, “It’s a vibrant, multi-functional space aimed at promoting food education, encouraging healthy eating, and fostering active lifestyles.”

The need for more greenspaces is not unique to Inglewood. One hundred million Americans, including 28 million children, lack access to local greenspace, and only one in three people in Latin communities live within a mile of a park. The opening of the greenspace at Oak Street Elementary School is part of the Company’s broader effort to address these inequities through its upcoming Growing Roots Grant program in collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation. The program will fund innovative projects that incorporate tree and garden-related learning experiences within under-resourced schools and communities.

“As a parent, I understand the desire to want the best for our kids. And one of the most overlooked resources is a child’s right to play—outside, in fresh air, climbing trees, and getting dirt under their fingernails. This project is more than just a greenspace; it's about ensuring that every kid and their families—regardless of socioeconomic status, identity, or background—has the right to a safe and enriching environment,” said Mike Kirban, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of The Vita Coco Company. “Let kids be kids so they can grow their curiosity about the natural world and how it works.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Vita Coco and Becky G in creating this beautiful greenspace at Oak Street Elementary School,” said Dr. James Morris, Inglewood Unified School District County Administrator. “This project is not only a testament to the power of community collaboration but also a significant step towards providing our students with the healthy, enriching environment they deserve.”