JACKSON, Wyo., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brand Engagement Network (BEN), (Nasdaq: BNAI), an emerging provider in safe and secure generative AI (GenAI) for consumer engagement, and KangarooHealth, Inc. (KangarooHealth), a leading healthcare technology company renowned for its AI-assisted, turn-key connected care platform including remote patient monitoring (RPM), chronic care management (CCM) and other remote care services, have entered into a partnership agreement.

Brand Engagement Network (BEN) (Nasdaq: BNAI), an innovator in safe and secure generative AI for consumer engagement, has announced an exciting partnership with KangarooHealth, Inc. (KangarooHealth), a leading healthcare technology company specializing in AI-assisted, turn-key connected care platforms including remote patient monitoring (RPM), chronic care management (CCM) and other remote care services. This collaboration aims to broaden access to advanced AI-driven remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions, enhancing outcomes for patients with chronic conditions in a value-based care framework. By combining their expertise, BEN and KangarooHealth will deliver AI-supported remote care services, including RPM and chronic care management (CCM), backed by powerful AI-based omnichannel support. This partnership seeks to transform patient care, seeking to ensure more effective management of chronic conditions, reducing adverse events via early symptom detection, and improving the overall care outcomes for patients.

At the heart of BEN’s innovative solution is BEN’s healthcare AI assistant, Sandy, capable of understanding patient inquiries in real-time and providing timely responses as an AI-powered avatar. Sandy engages patients anytime and anywhere, enhancing the overall care experience. KangarooHealth provides an extensive suite of connected care solutions, featuring over 100 connected device integrations that support more than 50 chronic condition pathways. This offering also includes electronic medical record (EMR) integration and access to on-demand licensed remote care clinicians.

Together, the integrated solutions from BEN and KangarooHealth seek to create a highly scalable, 24/7/365 remote patient monitoring program. This program not only offers personalized health education but also informs patients about early risk indicators and recommends next steps for care management, enabling timely interventions.

“Most patients struggle with managing chronic conditions at home, and the joint solution from BEN and KangarooHealth provides a care management partner for patients, meeting patients’ needs wherever they are in their chronic care management journey and providing always-available remote patient monitoring support while personalizing all communications for each patient’s preference with a rapid deployment cycle,” said Dr. Xiaoxu Kang, Founder and CEO of KangarooHealth. “Especially in value-base care framework, we would like to empower progressive health plans, accountable care organizations (ACOs) and pharmacy networks to better support their members with our AI-powered remote patient monitoring programs.”

“The limited availability of healthcare professionals makes remote patient monitoring challenging to efficiently execute – especially for patients in rural areas and healthcare deserts,” said Dr. William T. Lee, Senior Director, Pharmacy System Innovations, Carilion Clinic. “The partnership between BEN and KangarooHealth is a major innovation in chronic care management, elevating the development of the evolving hospital at home model where a positive outcome for many patients with chronic diseases can be achieved.”

KangarooHealth offers plug-and-play solutions for remote patient monitoring (RPM) and chronic condition management, designed to improve patient care while minimizing the burden on healthcare staff. As a comprehensive remote care provider, KangarooHealth supplies everything from devices and platforms to staffing and billing solutions. Founded in 2015, KangarooHealth has earned the trust of hundreds of providers nationwide. With a proven track record, the company boasts an impressive 92% compliance rate among enrolled patients and a 98% customer satisfaction rate. KangarooHealth's solutions effectively help providers reduce readmissions and emergency room visits, enhancing overall healthcare delivery.

“BEN is excited to work with KangarooHealth to help them scale their monitoring service by providing 24/7 AI-based human-like technology,” said Paul Chang, CEO of BEN. “Through this collaboration, we are aiming to improve outcomes for all patients despite workforce and physician limitations that would otherwise inhibit optimal care.”