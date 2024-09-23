CENTRE ISLAND, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Laffey International Realty introduces Billy Joel’s completed 26-acre waterfront estate including three residences and several adjoining parcels, to the Long Island market. After a 5-year multimillion-dollar meticulous renovation, the essential cornerstone of Long Island’s historic North Shore is ready to transfer to its next lucky proprietor.

Billy Joel's Long Island Masterpiece for Sale, MiddleSea Estate, for $49.9M (Photo: Business Wire)

Musical legend Billy Joel originally purchased the estate in 2002, nicknaming it “MiddleSea” for the first note most pianists learn and for its location on a sprawling and picturesque peninsula, where views from the main house lend the feeling that you are indeed in the middle of the sea. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer renowned for his classic hits, including “Piano Man,” “New York State of Mind,” and many others that have made a significant impact on American music, added several acres and a fresh style to the original 14-acre estate, bringing the current property to 26 acres with three distinct buildable waterfront lots.

Located at 500 Centre Island Road, Centre Island, New York, MiddleSea is listed at $49.9 million. As the renovation project recently wrapped, this artistic legacy reached a new level of contemporary luxury. The renovation focused on preserving the architectural integrity and charm of this Gold Coast home while bringing the estate up to date on modern amenities and high-quality finishes.

“This estate epitomizes the ultimate in luxury living,” says Emmett Laffey, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Laffey International Realty. “Every detail, from the architecture to the landscaping, has been carefully curated to maintain the essence of the property while elevating it to meet today’s highest standards. It is truly a remarkable, world-class property.”

Four homes comprise MiddleSea. The 20,000 square-foot main residence flaunts oversized living spaces, gourmet kitchens, five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and 180-degree views of the Long Island Sound. The combination of hardwood and marble floors with the stunning 30 feet cathedral ceilings mix sweeping grandeur with a modern flair. The spa, ballroom, wine cellar, and bowling alley within the home make it easy to enjoy life’s finer moments.

A beautiful three-bedroom Guest House, a five-bedroom Gate House, and an incredible three-bedroom Malibu style Beach House offer additional lodging for family and friends with a perfect balance of privacy and closeness. Beyond the property, the rolling hills and vast expanses of lush green lawns, include two exquisite swimming pools. Meticulous landscaping makes every stroll around the property a treat. The estate overflows with grandiose, unique features such as a gazebo and a covered outdoor dining area.

With Oyster Bay and Cold Spring Harbor waters encompassing three sides of the property, beach spaces and sea views abound. The estate boasts over 2,000 feet of private beach, practically unheard of on the Gold Coast of Long Island, which Joel also called home in his early years. It’s easy to enjoy seaside recreation via the boat ramp and private dock, and air travel is a breeze with a private helipad.

From the musical roots to the carefully-curated entertainment opportunities, this luxury estate is at once an icon and a classic. MiddleSea is more than just a home; it is a legacy.

For more information or to schedule a private viewing, please contact Emmett Laffey, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Laffey International Realty, at the below contact information, or learn more at the website: www.500centreisland.com.