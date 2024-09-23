MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Betterworks, the leading performance management software company, is making more strides towards integrating GenAI capabilities responsibly and purposefully throughout the performance review management process with the launch of its private Large Language Model (LLM) to power its award-winning AI tools. Betterworks AI is intentionally designed to reduce the mental load on employees and managers while making performance management more impactful with flexible, safe, and human-centric innovation.

“We’ve responsibly designed our AI capabilities to enhance the human aspect of performance management—making processes more efficient, reducing bias, and helping HR leaders focus on what matters most: their people,” said Betterworks CEO Doug Dennerline. “Releasing our private LLM is just another step to ensure organizations can confidently leverage AI while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance."

Betterworks responsible AI tools are serving as an assistant in performance management processes and human decision-making to facilitate goal writing, improve the quality of conversations and feedback, speed and simplify comprehensive performance evaluations, and notably reduce bias. Now with a private LLM offering, companies are ensured data security and can leverage AI without compromising privacy or compliance.

This new feature is in addition to Betterworks’ already-configurable and scalable AI features—Feedback Summary Assist, Conversation Assist, and Goal Assist—which allow customers to adopt AI at their own pace while maintaining full control.

LivePerson, a Betterworks customer, leverages Betterworks’ AI tools. It has seen significant results, including 93% on-time completion rates for performance reviews and a 75% reduction in the time it takes managers to give feedback that is also of higher quality. Human-centered AI tools like Betterworks can ease mental load, streamline tasks, and lead to better outcomes.

“It is pretty clear to see that employees who used Goal Assist had a higher level of quality than those who didn’t,” said Deanna LaPierre, Senior Director of Talent Development at LivePerson. “In a demo for leaders, our acting CHRO said we ‘need to scream about Goal Assist from the rooftops!’”

Betterworks' momentum in AI has garnered a handful of recent attention. Betterworks Talent Profiles, which leverages AI to analyze performance data such as goals, feedback, and performance reviews to continuously update and validate employee skills in real-time, landed on the Top HR Products of 2024 list by Human Resources Executive® and its suite of AI tools have been named a finalist for the 2024 AI Awards for "Best Use of AI in HR."

Learn more about Betterworks and Betterworks AI in action from LivePerson.

For more information, visit Betterworks AI Solutions.