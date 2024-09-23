LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Bidgely has introduced a new generative AI (GenAI) integration into its award-winning UtilityAI Platform, offering utilities and their customers even more intelligent and intuitive experiences for energy management. A series of secure and scalable product rollouts will enable autonomous query responses for faster results that will redefine data insights and utility program implementation. This includes new customer experience interfaces, simulation planning for distributed energy resources (DERs) and non-wire alternatives (NWAs), load profiling and targeting, data summarization and more.

“For more than a decade, Bidgely’s UtilityAI has proven incredibly effective in unlocking the power of smart meter data. Our new GenAI integration is the critical next step in empowering utilities to further enhance agility, deepen customer engagement and optimize resources like never before,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “With Bidgely, utilities are not just prepared to survive the future; they are equipped to lead it.”

Bidgely’s GenAI solutions are designed to help utilities address their most pressing initiatives, particularly increased grid congestion and the need to implement targeted NWA solutions; decarbonization through home electrification; and support for homeowners to lower their energy bill and carbon footprint.

“Utilities are eager to support their customers in their journeys to become more energy efficient and become trusted energy advisors. To do so, more and more energy suppliers are deploying usage analytics to engage customers with new services, and over 50 percent of them will be investing in behavioral demand response,” said Gaia Gallotti, associate research director, IDC Energy Insights. “To maximize the success rate of their green energy programs, utilities will need to invest in GenAI tools to fulfill their customers’ demand for personalized products, services and bundles.”

The New Face of Customer Experience and Support

Bidgely’s GenAI integration bridges the gap between energy consumption and monthly bill costs for end consumers, significantly improving customer satisfaction, decreasing customer support calls and increasing enrollment in utility programs. End consumers and utility customer support representatives will gain access to:

Energy Assistants – a highly interactive interface that instantly assesses home energy use, answers custom queries, and provides personalized recommendations.

Energy Advisors – a personalized solution that empowers customers to take greater control of their energy decisions, for instance, by modeling the financial impact of buying an electric vehicle or installing solar.

The evolution of Bidgely’s UtilityAI Platform will also simplify the end consumers’ energy management journey through GenAI-powered simulations. Home electrification simulations, for example, will be able to instantly analyze the customer’s load profile, complete an energy audit, simulate upgrade and savings opportunities and connect consumers to relevant products, installers and financing options.

Smarter Grid Management Made Simple

For utility grid planners, Bidgely’s GenAI integration streamlines the analysis of behind-the-meter data insights to provide faster access to information and recommendations for effective decision making. Grid planners will gain access to: