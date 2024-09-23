WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

During its meeting today, the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics announced that the Big Sky Conference, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), and The Southern Conference are the recipients of its inaugural C.A.R.E. Model Conference Grants. The grants support their commitment to the C.A.R.E. Model principles in their distribution and use of shared athletics revenues.

The Knight Commission certified the MAAC and The Southern Conference as the nation’s first C.A.R.E. Champions by fully implementing all the C.A.R.E. Model requirements, which prioritize the education and well-being of college athletes while integrating education-based principles in financial incentives and athletics spending.

The Big Sky Conference is on track to fully implement all C.A.R.E. Model principles and will receive the C.A.R.E. Champion distinction upon completion.

The C.A.R.E. Model (Connecting Athletics Revenues with the Educational Model of College Sports ) was created to assist conferences and national entities in bolstering accountability and ensure that both the distribution and spending of shared athletics revenue prioritize supporting college athletes’ education, health, safety, well-being, equity, and opportunity. This holistic model supports the educational mission and includes four universal principles and requirements:

Transparency Independent Oversight Incentives for Core Values of Education, Gender Equity, and Opportunity Financial Responsibility for Education, Health, Safety, and Well-Being

Each conference can use its $25,000 C.A.R.E. Model Conference Grant to implement the principles and educate institutional leaders, staff, college athletes, and other stakeholders about how this new framework positively impacts student-athletes’ experiences.

As C.A.R.E. Champions, the MAAC and The Southern Conference are leading the way for other Division I conferences in promoting gender equity. To earn this distinction, a conference must financially reward team success, reflected in postseason performance, equally between men and women. The C.A.R.E. Champions will reward March Madness victories by women’s basketball teams at a dollar level equal to that of their men’s teams.

Knight Commission Co-Chair Len Elmore said, “The MAAC and The Southern Conference are to be commended for their equitable performance incentive policies. It is hard to believe that in 2024 providing equal performance incentives to teams of male and female athletes in the same sport is a distinguishing characteristic among Division I conferences, but these two value the success of their women’s teams just as much as their men’s.

“Congratulations are due to the Big Sky Conference, MAAC, and The Southern Conference for their demonstrated commitment to the educational mission of college sports,” said Knight Commission Co-Chair Pamela Bernard, “The C.A.R.E. Champion distinction is critically important for conferences and institutions that seek to operate under a framework that truly prioritizes the educational mission of college sports. Unfortunately, in Division I sports, too many conferences and institutions aspire to run their athletic programs by those core principles but fail to prioritize or support them financially in their policies and financial framework.”

Tom Wistrcill, Big Sky Conference

“On behalf of our membership, we are absolutely honored for the Big Sky to be one of just three NCAA Division I conferences recognized for committing to meet the Knight Commission’s C.A.R.E. Model principles,” Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “We take immense pride, especially in today’s ever-changing world of intercollegiate athletics, that our actions align with the words in our mission and values – specifically that we support each and every one of the approximately 3,200 student-athletes who compete in 15 conference-sponsored sports at our 12 institutions. The slogan for our league, Experience Elevated, is more than just a hashtag as so demonstrated by our equitable and progressive policies.”

Travis Tellitocci, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

“The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference is honored to be one of the NCAA Division I conferences in the country to receive the C.A.R.E. Champion designation by the Knight Commission. This recognition reflects our commitment to upholding education-based values, gender equity, broad-based sports opportunities, and financial responsibility. We are proud to lead by example by ensuring these principles are at the core of our decision-making processes. It also underscores the dedication of our member institutions to cultivating an environment where academic excellence, service, and leadership are as fundamental as athletic achievement. We look forward to working with the Knight Commission to amplify these core values and further enhance the growth, development, and integrity of the student-athlete experience.”