BILL (NYSE:BILL), a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced new payment offerings for SMBs and accountants to make payments faster, easier, and more secure. The new capabilities, which are part of BILL’s powerful payments engine, include a new international payment option, Local Transfer, as well as enhancements to BILL’s Instant Payment and Invoice Financing payment offerings.
“SMBs are increasingly facing more complexity as they make payments to vendors, partners, and customers both locally and around the world,” said Mary Kay Bowman, EVP, GM of Payments and Financial Services at BILL. “This is why BILL continues to enhance our payment experiences to give SMBs more flexibility to make the payment choices businesses need and to manage and optimize their cash flow. BILL's sophisticated payment infrastructure gives SMBs the ability to meet unique customer and supplier payment needs, while accelerating payment speed and reducing risk.”
Send International Funds in Local Currency Faster with Local Transfer
Local Transfer, a new BILL Accounts Payable option, empowers businesses to make faster same-day international payments to vendors in their local currency without the need to go through intermediary banks and incur the associated fees. Transactions via BILL’s Local Transfer option are delivered directly to local banks abroad, enabling businesses to pay overseas vendors ‘like a local’ from anywhere in the world.
Key benefits include:
Enhanced Payments Capabilities Expand Breadth of Payment Choices
New enhancements to BILL’s payments experience provide businesses with more flexibility, control, and access to capital to help SMBs better manage and optimize their cash flow.
SMBs and Accountants See Value in BILL’s Robust Payment Offerings
Robert Bess, CEO ofDayOne Solutions "At DayOne Solutions, the speed of international payments is one of our top priorities. We pay our contractors in the Philippines in their local currency, the peso, and it would take an average of 5 to 7 days from the invoice date for them to receive their money. We were thrilled to discover BILL’s international payment capability Local Transfer that has helped us speed up our payments to same-day delivery. BILL has effectively given me and my overseas team 3 to 5 days back. The process is now so straightforward and fast—I simply review and pay."
Patrick Curtis, CPA, CGMA, Shareholder atRubino “BILL is a requirement for our clients and is an important part of our Rubino CAS technology stack. We tell clients, ‘This is our tech stack, and BILL is a part of that.’ We drive that change. Our clients appreciate that BILL’s payment choices provide security, flexibility, and control for their payment needs. BILL’s payment capabilities make clients—and us—feel confident about using BILL. BILL has become a vital capability for Rubino’s clients.”
Availability
* BILL Invoice Financing line of credit is issued by WebBank and offered through Bill.com Capital 3, LLC. SeeFAQs for more details. ** Requires an eligible bank account that supports instant payments. Payments made to non-eligible accounts will be delivered via ACH, which typically arrive in 1-2 business days.
About BILL
BILL (NYSE:BILL) is a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Our integrated platform helps businesses to more efficiently control their payables, receivables and spend and expense management. Hundreds of thousands of businesses rely on BILL’s proprietary member network of millions to pay or get paid faster. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.
