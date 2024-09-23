SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

BILL (NYSE: BILL), a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), today announced that Bobbie Grafeld has joined as Chief People Officer. As a member of the executive leadership team, Grafeld will oversee the People Team at BILL reporting directly to CEO and Founder, René Lacerte.

“The market opportunity for BILL is massive and Bobbie brings valuable organizational development and people leadership experience to help us continue to maximize our momentum,” said René Lacerte, CEO and Founder of BILL. “She is an innovative business leader, with an impressive track record of leading employee engagement strategies, fostering top talent, and helping to drive business scale and success.”

“I’m excited to be joining BILL at this stage in the company’s growth journey. As a category and innovation leader, there is so much opportunity ahead of us, and a great team of people to get us there,” said Bobbie Grafeld, Chief People Officer at BILL. “As a former small business owner myself, I understand deeply the challenges entrepreneurs face. So I’m thrilled to bring together my passion for building high performing teams and nurturing talent, with the company’s world-class culture, strong values, and dedication to helping our SMB and accountant customers to succeed.”

A Strategic Business and People Leader

Bobbie Grafeld brings over 20 years of experience driving people transformation and aligning employee initiatives with company strategies and goals to enable success. She has a passion for developing strong leaders, and is an advocate for high-performing, diverse and inclusive teams. Bobbie was previously Chief People Officer at RingCentral and 2K Games. She has also held HR and business leadership roles at Walmart, eBay, PayPal, and Wells Fargo Bank. Bobbie graduated from Pepperdine University with a Bachelor of Science in Management.

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Our integrated platform helps businesses to more efficiently control their payables, receivables and spend and expense management. Hundreds of thousands of businesses rely on BILL’s proprietary member network of millions to pay or get paid faster. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.

