billups, the leading independent Out-of-Home (OOH) managed services agency, today announced the appointment of Claudia Valderrama as Global Chief Operating Officer and Ben Milne as Chief Executive Officer for the Asia-Pacific region. Both are new roles and are part of a significant company expansion that has included the launch of new OOH measurement capabilities based on patented technology, the acquisition of four OOH agencies worldwide in the past year, and 123% revenue growth over the past three years.

Valderrama, formerly the Global Chief Financial Officer at Wieden+Kennedy, brings to billups an extensive operational expertise and deep understanding of the rapidly developing global advertising landscape. As COO, she will oversee worldwide operational strategy including accounting, finance, IT, and people operations with a critical focus on delivering increased value to billups clients across the globe. Valderrama will be based in Portland, Oregon.

Milne, a career-long OOH advertising veteran, recently led the global OOH division for dentsu. He will lead operations and business development initiatives across APAC, a region which has become a key driver of billups’ global growth. Milne will be based in Singapore and focus on expanding the current team that currently includes 17 employees across three billups offices.

Both Valderrama and Milne will report to David Krupp, Global CEO.

“Claudia and Ben each bring a wealth of experience, vision, and leadership to billups at a pivotal stage in our development,” said David Krupp, Global CEO at billups. “We are realizing our goal of making all Out-of-Home easily accessible and accountable. Hiring Claudia and Ben represents another step towards enabling our customers to achieve greater value from their Out-of-Home investments. Claudia’s stellar track record in operational excellence and Ben’s insight and experiences in the APAC region will deliver on that promise and support our global expansion.”

“I have seen what it takes to build a leading global independent agency network,” said Claudia Valderrama, COO of billups. “Out-of-Home is becoming a central component of media plans and there is a huge opportunity to grow on billups’ track record of global expansion, technology innovation, and the highest levels of client support.”

“This is an incredible time to join and lead a rapidly expanding business in the region,” said Ben Milne, CEO, Asia-Pacific at billups. “There is great confidence in and respect for the billups team and technology, and we will help marketers expand their reach and performance with engaging, measurable Out-of-Home solutions throughout APAC and worldwide.”

About billups

billups is an independent global Out-of-Home (OOH) managed services agency helping advertisers, agencies, and OOH media owners strengthen media performance through a patented analytics and measurement platform. With over 20 years of experience and employees spanning 17 countries, the agency unites local OOH expertise with global accessibility to actualize international marketing initiatives. billups uses proprietary and patented AI-powered technology to plan, optimize, and report on media effectiveness, making OOH an indispensable part of media plans. Discover how billups shapes the future of OOH at www.billups.com.