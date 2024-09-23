CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Bio Bidet by Bemis, a leading manufacturer and retailer of bidet toilet seats, attachments and smart home accessories, today announced the release of its BB-1200 Bidet Toilet Seat. Recently named a 2024 CES Editors’ Choice award winner by USA TODAY’s Reviewed, it is the first North American bidet toilet seat that is controlled by an app and affordably priced. Designed for the everyday consumer, the BB-1200 retails for $399 and can be found on BioBidet.com, Amazon.com, HomeDepot.com, and Lowes.com.

Bio Bidet continues to pioneer and modernize the bidet industry, offering advanced, intuitive features that benefit all consumers. Its new Bemis Living app, which controls the affordable seat, provides a new level of convenience and control to the bidet category. Available on both iOS and Android, the app provides easy-to-use controls alongside adjustable temperatures and bidet settings. The innovative user interface aids in making bidets feel more approachable to new users, offering full customization of temperatures, water pressure, wash duration and more. Once user settings have been adjusted, they can be easily stored as user presets, making the bidet experience more streamlined than ever. Users can simply open the app when seated on the bidet to quickly activate their personalized wash.

The BB-1200 also includes a wireless remote for guests, as well as unlimited warm water, a heated seat, night light, and warm air dryer, all housed in a low-profile design.

“Innovation is an important part of Bio Bidet’s culture. We’re constantly looking for ways to improve the bidet experience for existing users and lowering the bar to adoption for new customers,” said James Amburgey, director of market and business development at Bio Bidet. “As a leader in the bidet industry, we decided to take our bidet experience to the next level by introducing a consumer-friendly, app-controlled product. We believe this will increase use among first-time buyers while providing a more convenient and customized experience for existing customers.”

About Bio Bidet by Bemis

Bio Bidet by Bemis is a leading manufacturer and retailer of bidet toilet seats, attachments and smart home accessories. Founded in 2008, the company believes that “water does it better” when it comes to bathroom hygiene and is passionate about the positive impacts its products have on people throughout the world. The company’s innovative designs and world class support continue to increase the standard for kitchen and bathroom technology, increasing the function and beauty of customers’ homes. Parent company Bemis Manufacturing Company is a leading manufacturer of toilet seats and other home products. To learn more, visit BioBidet.com, ToiletSeats.com, or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Bio Bidet is GDPR compliant and uses Amazon Web Services’ cloud storage, which provides a high level of encryption, ensuring that users’ data remains secure.