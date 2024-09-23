BioAge Labs Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

RICHMOND, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAge Labs, Inc. (“BioAge”) (Nasdaq: BIOA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases, such as obesity, by targeting the biology of aging, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 11,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by BioAge. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $198.0 million.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 26, 2024 under the ticker symbol “BIOA.” The offering is expected to close on September 27, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, BioAge has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, and Citigroup are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on September 25, 2024. A copy of the registration statements can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statements relating to these securities. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 800-831-9146.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.