Biome Analytics, a leader in data-driven performance management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new Stroke Analytics Module, purposely built to enhance stroke care through actionable intelligence.

According to the American Heart Association, stroke represents one of the top five leading causes of death in the United States, accounting for nearly 163,000 deaths in 2021. 1 Between 2011 and 2021, the number of stroke-related deaths increased over 26 percent and is only projected to worsen due to several epidemiological and demographic factors. Collectively, the total economic burden of stroke-related care in the United States eclipsed $67 billion in 2020, and is expected to grow to $423 billion by 2050. 2

Optimizing Stroke Care Delivery with Advanced Analytics

Building from the company’s proprietary cardiovascular performance management platform, Biome’s new Stroke Analytics Module integrates meaningful clinical, operational, and financial data into a single view, providing clinicians and administrators with targeted insight into areas for improvement. The solution combines data intelligence with concierge support to proactively identify performance gaps and accelerate change management activities inside the health care system.

“Given our success in cardiovascular services and the natural clinical linkage between cardiovascular and stroke from a disease process standpoint, expanding our ability to more comprehensively support stroke care was an easy decision,” said Stuart Jacobson, CEO. “At time when health care systems face immense pressure to perform to the best of their abilities, while also trying to fulfill the evergreen needs of regulatory bodies, we are thrilled to broaden the impact Biome can make through our latest stroke-centric offering.”

Highlighting Achievements in Stroke Care at Sutter Health

In conjunction with the new product release, Biome is also pleased to announce results from a successful pilot with Sutter Health, a 16-hospital, not-for-profit integrated health care delivery system offering comprehensive and primary stroke services. Clinical and administrative leaders from Sutter’s Neuroscience Service Line recognized a critical need to improve data reporting consistency across the system. Given Biome’s prior success in the cardiovascular service line, Sutter’s key stakeholders sought to expand the platform to stroke care, with the aim to:

Develop a system-wide platform for integrating clinical, operational, and financial data.

Provide comprehensive dashboards and analytics for quality improvement.

Establish a knowledge-management tool using Biome’s platforms to foster patient outcome improvements and operational efficiencies.

Create a Sutter Stroke workgroup to spearhead quality improvements across the system.

Over a 2-year period, Biome assisted Sutter Health in achieving significant clinical, operational, and financial improvement, including increasing the use of Tenecteplase (resulting in significant annual cost-savings), improving door-to-needle times, and achieving target performance on door-to-device time for transferred patients.

The ongoing success of the collaboration between Biome and the Sutter Neuroscience Service Line is poised to usher in further enhancements in stroke outcomes and operational efficiencies.

For additional details regarding Sutter Health’s experience, visit Biome’s website and download the case study.

About Biome Analytics

Biome is committed to optimizing cardiovascular and stroke quality, operations, and financial performance using cutting-edge technology and change management solutions. Our proprietary data intelligence platform coupled with concierge-level services aim to accelerate decision-making and achievable improvement for key stakeholders within the cardiovascular and neuroscience service lines.