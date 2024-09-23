Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 20, 2024

BIOQUAL Presents Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

BIOQUAL, Inc. (OTC Pink: BIOQ)www.bioqual.com:

2024

2023

Revenue

$

58,590,949

$

62,663,804

Income Before Income Tax

$

476,447

$

1,133,242

Net Income

$

483,481

$

835,548

Basic Earnings per Share of Common Stock

$

.54

$

.93

Diluted Earnings per Share of Common Stock

$

.54

$

.93

Weighted Average

Number of Shares Outstanding

For Basic Earnings Per Share

894,416

894,416

Weighted Average

Number of Shares Outstanding

For Diluted Earnings Per Share

894,416

894,416

Statements herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including risks relating to the ability to continue to extend current government contracts; the Company’s ability to obtain new government and commercial contracts; continued demand for the use of animal models in scientific research; the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient numbers of animal models; the availability of adequate numbers of employees; the Company’s ability to perform under its contracts in accordance with the requirements of the contracts; the actual costs incurred in performing the Company’s contracts and its ability to manage its costs, including its capital expenditures; dependence on third parties; future capital needs; the ability to fund its capital needs through the use of its cash on hand and line of credit; and the future availability and cost of financing/capital sources to the Company.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240920095383/en/

Mark G. Lewis, Ph.D., CEO (240-404-7654)

KEYWORD: MARYLAND UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER HEALTH RESEARCH GENERAL HEALTH INFECTIOUS DISEASES CLINICAL TRIALS SCIENCE COVID-19 BIOTECHNOLOGY STEM CELLS AIDS OTHER SCIENCE HEALTH

SOURCE: BIOQUAL, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/20/2024 02:21 PM/DISC: 09/20/2024 02:22 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240920095383/en

