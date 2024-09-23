VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce the launch of the USDT-M Futures in Multi-Asset Mode, available to all users starting on September 23, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC+8). This new feature allows users to trade USDT-margined futures by using non-USDT assets as margin, offering greater flexibility and capital efficiency.

In single-asset margin mode, only USDT is used as collateral, whereas multi-asset margin mode allows users to leverage a variety of cryptocurrencies for USDT-M Futures trading. Bitget’s Multi-Asset Margin Mode now supports BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, PEPE, USDC, BGB, and USDT as collateral. This means users can utilize their existing assets directly for margin trading without needing to convert them into USDT. Bitget will continue to update the list of supported assets as market conditions change, providing users with more trading options.

“At Bitget, we are dedicated to offering top-tier trading solutions that meet the diverse needs of our users. The introduction of the Multi-Asset Margin Mode is a significant step toward enhancing our users' trading experience, empowering them to maximize the utility of their assets while providing more flexibility in managing their portfolios. This is just one of many innovations we are implementing to improve the trading experience and deliver secure, efficient solutions for our expanding global community,” commented Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

To utilize the Multi-Asset Margin Mode on the Bitget platform, users simply need to follow a few steps. First, switch the margin mode to multi-asset in the margin section of the trading page. Next, by transferring coins from their spot account to the USDT-M Futures account as margin, users can adjust their leverage according to their risk tolerance and trading strategy.

As one of the largest derivatives trading platforms in crypto, Bitget is renowned for its high liquidity, low fees, and stability, supporting over 300 cryptocurrencies. The futures trading volumes of major assets like BTC consistently rank Bitget among the top two in the industry. Additionally, to help users trade smarter, Bitget supports tools such as copy trading and AI bots in the derivatives market, enabling the optimization of trading strategies and the automation of trading operations.