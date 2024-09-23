VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is set to list WATCoin (WAT), providing eligible users the opportunity to lock BTC, ETH, and MOCA in exchange for a share of 1,571,000,000 WAT. This promotional event will commence on September 20, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC) and run for ten days, allowing participants to maximize their holdings during this period.

WATCoin (WAT) is part of a rapidly growing gaming ecosystem on the TON blockchain, boasting over 80 million lifetime users. It has one of the highest user retention rates among leading Telegram games, exceeding 25%. WATCoin is incubated by GAMEE, a mobile studio with a decade of experience and backing from notable names such as Animoca Brands and Binance Labs. Additional investment has been secured from Pantera, Kingsway, and TON Ventures, alongside a grant from the TON Foundation. WATCoin aims to be the primary platform for all TON projects within the Animoca portfolio and its partners. It has previously collaborated with projects like Notcoin and Blum, indicating its potential to accumulate value through its expanding network of partnerships.

The locking period for this promotion spans from September 20, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC) to September 30, 10:00 (UTC). Participants can select from three distinct locking pools based on their preferred assets: BTC, ETH, or MOCA. Each pool has specific maximum and minimum locking limits, with the WAT allocation distributed based on the participant’s locked volume in proportion to the total locked volume within that pool.

The BTC locking pool offers a total airdrop of 744,000,000 WAT, with a maximum limit of 2 BTC and a minimum limit of 0.0001 BTC. Users' airdrop shares will be calculated based on their contribution to the overall BTC pool volume. Similarly, the ETH pool provides another 744,000,000 WAT for distribution, with a maximum of 15 ETH and a minimum of 0.002 ETH required for participation. The third option, the MOCA locking pool, features a total airdrop of 83,000,000 WAT, accommodating a maximum of 2,000,000 MOCA and a minimum of 50 MOCA. The airdrop distribution method ensures that participants receive a fair share according to their asset allocation in each pool.

Hourly snapshots of participants' locked volumes will be taken, with the airdrops distributed accordingly. For instance, if a user locks their assets at 10:46 AM, the volume is confirmed at 11:00 AM, and the airdrop is then distributed at 12:00 PM. This continuous distribution process allows for efficient and timely reward allocation. Participants have the flexibility to unlock their assets at any point during the promotion, with locked assets being automatically returned upon unlocking.

WATCoin's launch on Bitget Launchpool signals a step forward for TON's gaming ecosystem, showcasing its potential for growth and value generation within the blockchain gaming space.