VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a leading Web3 wallet, has announced a strategic partnership with Catizen, one of the top gaming projects within the TON ecosystem. This collaboration aims to fully support Catizen’s activities during its token generation event (TGE), including its highly anticipated airdrop.

As part of the partnership, Bitget Wallet is offering users full gas fee subsidies, enabling them to claim tokens on-chain with zero gas fees after Catizen launches its on-chain CATI airdrop on September 19. This initiative aims to enhance the user experience by adding more excitement and convenience to the community. Participants will also benefit from fast transaction services and users who successfully claim more than 20 CATI tokens will have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of 50,000 CATI tokens. Thus providing greater incentives to participating users.

In addition, Bitget Wallet will provide further rewards for completing the Bitget Wallet check-in task on the Catizen Game Earn page.This collaboration not only brings additional value to the Catizen community but also strengthens Bitget Wallet’s position as a key player within the growing TON ecosystem.

Catizen is an innovative game within the TON&Mantle ecosystem, blending gaming and crypto rewards in a play-for-airdrop format. The game’s seamless integration with Telegram’s mini-app ecosystem has made it widely accessible to a broad user base Catizen aims to create a Web 3.0 traffic hub on an unprecedented scale.

The partnership also extends to Catizen’s Game Center, where Bitget Wallet will provide crucial wallet infrastructure support. Bitget Wallet will introduce a dedicated section for Catizen Game Center within its DApp Center, allowing users to easily access and engage with Catizen’s mini-app projects for a smoother Web3 experience.

Bitget Wallet continues to focus on delivering innovative, user-friendly Web3 interactions while supporting the sustainable growth of the TON ecosystem. Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, commented, “This partnership with Catizen is an exciting step forward in expanding the capabilities of our wallet and enhancing user experiences in the Web3 space. By integrating Catizen’s gaming ecosystem with our platform, we are not only adding value for our users but also driving the broader adoption of decentralized technologies. We look forward to supporting the continued growth of the TON ecosystem and helping more users explore its potential.”

About Bitget Wallet