BitGo Introduces A New Standard for Stablecoins: Meet USDS

BitGo, the leading digital asset custodian, is pleased to announce the launch of USDS: The USD Standard, a groundbreaking 1:1 USD-backed stablecoin that aims to transform the digital asset landscape by prioritizing fairness, transparency, and market neutrality.
USDS is designed to challenge the existing stablecoin market dynamics, specifically targeting the dominance of single-issuers like Circle and Tether. Unlike traditional stablecoins that funnel significant rewards back to issuers or a select group of partners, USDS introduces a novel reward system that deploys up to 98% of earnings to participants who support the ecosystem. This approach ensures that all eligible institutions, exchanges, liquidity providers, and users are incentivized to support and grow the USDS network, fostering a more inclusive and balanced ecosystem.
Key Features of USDS:
Why USDS Now?
The stablecoin market has long been dominated by players who prioritize profits over ecosystem growth. USDS addresses this imbalance by redirecting the majority of rewards to network participants rather than concentrating them with sole issuers. By doing so, BitGo aims to grow the pie and make it easier than ever for anyone and everyone to participate in the future of finance.
Who Can Benefit from USDS?
USDS is accessible to a global audience, including institutions, individuals, and DeFi platforms. Eligible participants, such as institutional exchanges and liquidity providers, can register with BitGo to start earning rewards, calculated based on their contribution to the USDS ecosystem.
A Vision for Market Neutrality
At the heart of USDS is a commitment to market neutrality. BitGo recognizes that a successful stablecoin requires the active participation of a broad network, not just the issuer. By deploying rewards across the network, USDS encourages widespread adoption and deep liquidity, creating a more robust and resilient stablecoin ecosystem.
About BitGo
BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, offering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing and settlement out of regulated cold storage. Founded in 2013, BitGo is the first digital asset company to focus exclusively on serving institutional clients.
BitGo is dedicated to advancing a digital financial services economy that is borderless and accessible 24/7. With multiple Trust companies around the world, BitGo is the preferred security and operational backbone for more than 1,500 institutional clients in 50 countries, including many of the world’s top brands, cryptocurrency exchanges, and platforms. BitGo also secures approximately 20% of all on-chain Bitcoin transactions by value and is the largest independent digital asset custodian. For more information, please visit www.bitgo.com.
For more information on USDS, visit USDStandard.com
