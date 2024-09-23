Webcast to be held Monday, September 23, at 8:00 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer, will host a webcast to disclose initial phase 2 clinical trial results for BDTX-1535 in patients with recurrent EGFRm NSCLC on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 8:00am ET.

Webcast information

The webcast can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” on the Investors section of the Black Diamond website at www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics