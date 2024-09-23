NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Black, Hispanic and Latina women are more likely to have started investing in the past few years than investors overall, according to a new J.P. Morgan Wealth Management study. This is the third year J.P. Morgan has surveyed diverse investors to understand how the industry can better serve them.

This year’s survey shows that growing wealth for future generations remains a main reason Black, Hispanic and Latina women start investing, and for the first time, analyzes the behavior of investors by age group.

“Money brings independence,” said Kristin Lemkau, CEO of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. “Consistently women, and in particular diverse women, are motivated to build wealth to create more opportunities for their children and families. They understand in a time of changing markets that saving isn’t enough. They also need to invest to have their money make money.”

Here are five key takeaways from the J.P. Morgan Wealth Management 2024 Diverse Investor Study:

1. Black, Hispanic and Latina women investors are more likely to be new to investing.

51% of Hispanic and Latina women respondents and 46% of Black women respondents started investing outside of an employer-sponsored retirement plan less than five years ago, compared to 24% of all respondents

2. Younger Black, Hispanic and Latino investors take a more hands-on approach to their investing than previous generations.

More than half of Black, Hispanic and Latino millennial investors surveyed prefer to take an active role in selecting the stocks, bonds or index funds that make up their portfolio (52% and 53%), compared to 45% of Black Gen Xers and boomers, 46% of Hispanic and Latino Gen Xers and 37% of Hispanic and Latino boomers

3. Creating wealth for future generations remains a top priority for Black, Hispanic and Latina women investors.

74% of Hispanic and Latina women investors and 69% of Black women investors surveyed say building generational wealth is a motivation to start investing

4. Investors with a plan fare better than those without one.

Respondents who have a plan for their financial goals are significantly more likely to:

Rate their current financial health as excellent or good (70% vs. 49% for those without a plan)

Say their financial situation is better than five years ago (62% vs. 44%)

Have conversations with their children about finances (52% vs. 29%)

5. More than half of women are confident about their investing knowledge and three-quarters say they are risk-averse.

55% of women respondents say they’re confident about their investment knowledge, compared to 76% of men

77% of women respondents describe their investment strategy as risk-averse, compared to 58% of men

For this study, J.P. Morgan surveyed 1,000 investors with at least $25,000 in investable assets.

Read the full J.P. Morgan Wealth Management 2024 Diverse Investor Study here: https://www.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpmorgan/documents/wealth-management/diverse-investor-study-2024.pdf