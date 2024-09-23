Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

BlockCMS: Build an AI-Powered Hotel, Campground or Activity Website in 30 Minutes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

White Pine Digital, a leader in website solutions for the outdoor hospitality sector, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking website builder, BlockCMS, designed specifically for small businesses in the hospitality industry. This powerful tool enables hotels, campgrounds, and activity businesses to build their own modern, highly-effective websites in just 30 minutes —all without the need for coding or design skills.

"Small businesses are the heart of the hospitality industry, yet they often lack access to the advanced technology that larger organizations use," said Sam Berry, CEO at White Pine Digital. "With BlockCMS, we're leveling the playing field by providing an affordable, easy-to-use platform that delivers a fast and powerful user experience, leading to higher conversion rates."

Key Features of BlockCMS:

  • AI-Powered Content Writing: Personalized content generation that crafts engaging descriptions and headlines based on your business's unique attributes.
  • Easy-to-Follow Tutorial: Step-by-step guidance enables you to build your website effortlessly in minutes.
  • SEO Excellence: Perfect technical SEO scores to help your business rank as high as possible in search engine results.
  • Proven Technology: Previously reserved for the largest organizations in outdoor hospitality—serving over 20 million users—now available to businesses of all sizes.
  • Explore all features for free: Create a free account on BlockCMS and explore all features before paying a dime

Democratizing Access to Advanced Technology

White Pine Digital has a rich history of building and managing websites for the largest organizations in outdoor hospitality. By making this technology accessible to small businesses, BlockCMS is democratizing access to tools that were once only available to industry giants.

"Our mission is to empower small businesses with the same high-quality technology that successful large enterprises use," added Sam. "We believe that every business, regardless of size, should have the opportunity to showcase their services and properties with a modern, effective website."

Get Started Today

Experience the ease and efficiency of building your own website. Visit https://blockcms.build/ to start your free trial today—no credit card required.

About White Pine Digital

White Pine Digital is a pioneering software company specializing in website solutions for the hospitality industry. With a focus on innovation and user-friendly design, White Pine’s newest product, BlockCMS, provides small businesses with the tools they need to build powerful websites without the need for coding or design expertise. Visit https://whitepine.digital/ to learn more.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925576275/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Sam Berry

White Pine Digital

tech@whitepine.digital

616-254-2168

KEYWORD: MICHIGAN UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPORTS LODGING TECHNOLOGY VACATION TRAVEL OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INTERNET OUTDOORS OTHER TRAVEL

SOURCE: White Pine Digital

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/25/2024 02:07 PM/DISC: 09/25/2024 02:07 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925576275/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy