White Pine Digital, a leader in website solutions for the outdoor hospitality sector, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking website builder, BlockCMS, designed specifically for small businesses in the hospitality industry. This powerful tool enables hotels, campgrounds, and activity businesses to build their own modern, highly-effective websites in just 30 minutes —all without the need for coding or design skills.
"Small businesses are the heart of the hospitality industry, yet they often lack access to the advanced technology that larger organizations use," said Sam Berry, CEO at White Pine Digital. "With BlockCMS, we're leveling the playing field by providing an affordable, easy-to-use platform that delivers a fast and powerful user experience, leading to higher conversion rates."
Key Features of BlockCMS:
Democratizing Access to Advanced Technology
White Pine Digital has a rich history of building and managing websites for the largest organizations in outdoor hospitality. By making this technology accessible to small businesses, BlockCMS is democratizing access to tools that were once only available to industry giants.
"Our mission is to empower small businesses with the same high-quality technology that successful large enterprises use," added Sam. "We believe that every business, regardless of size, should have the opportunity to showcase their services and properties with a modern, effective website."
Get Started Today
Experience the ease and efficiency of building your own website. Visit https://blockcms.build/ to start your free trial today—no credit card required.
About White Pine Digital
White Pine Digital is a pioneering software company specializing in website solutions for the hospitality industry. With a focus on innovation and user-friendly design, White Pine’s newest product, BlockCMS, provides small businesses with the tools they need to build powerful websites without the need for coding or design expertise. Visit https://whitepine.digital/ to learn more.
Media Contact:
Sam Berry
White Pine Digital
tech@whitepine.digital
616-254-2168
