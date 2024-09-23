NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Blooming Health, a leader in member engagement, care navigation, and social care data platforms for Community Care Hubs and Social Care Networks, today announced its commitment to scaling its services in 17 states across the United States, including New York, California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Washington, Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Nevada, and Colorado, and reaching 2,000,000 individuals by 2025. This commitment comes as part of the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative.

Blooming Health’s commitment prioritizes outreach and service availability for underserved populations, and will do so by expanding partnerships with community-based social care and healthcare stakeholders such as affordable housing, supportive housing, and community care hubs and social care networks.

Blooming Health Cofounder and CEO, Nima Roohi, said, “Our commitment seeks to mitigate health inequities and promote healthier communities by bridging awareness gaps, ensuring that older adults and underserved populations can effectively navigate the complex network of social services, and improving capacity of community-based organizations that serve underserved populations in a trusted manner via the power of inclusive technology and automation.”

Blooming Health will be partnering with national organizations such as AARP Foundation, state, city, and county government, and thousands of community based organizations across the nation to facilitate access to social care via their platform.

Blooming Health's commitment encompasses technological innovation, capacity building, and knowledge sharing aimed at sustainable improvements in health equity for older adults and underserved populations, better access to care independent of individual’s life situations, and reducing the cost of care.

Roohi continued, “We are truly honored to have this opportunity to share our mission and commit to making a difference for over 2 million individuals. We are grateful to the Clinton Global Initiative for the platform to bring this mission to the world stage, and look forward to sharing news of successes, growth, and important impact in the communities in the months and years to come.”

This commitment was announced during the Clinton Global Initiative 2024 Annual Meeting. Blooming Health will also participate in the discussions at CGI. Roohi will speak on the Health Equity and Economic Inclusion for Aging Populations panel at the event in New York.

About Blooming Health

Blooming Health’s mission is to power healthy and independent living for all in the comfort of their communities. Blooming Health’s inclusive platform equips community-based social care providers with the technology to remotely engage and address the needs of hundreds of thousands of older adults and underserved populations in a personalized way across text, voice calls, emails, and over 80 languages. With operations across 17 states, Blooming Health’s platform is helping these individuals receive the day-to-day social, healthcare, and financial support and services they need to live healthier and more independently, reducing healthcare and long-term care costs significantly in the $1 trillion care economy.

About the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI)

Founded by President Bill Clinton in 2005, the Clinton Global Initiative is a community of doers representing a broad cross section of society and dedicated to the idea that we can accomplish more together than we can apart. Through CGI’s unique model, more than 10,000 organizations have launched more than 4,000 Commitments to Action — new, specific, and measurable projects and programs – that are making a difference in the lives of more than 500 million people in 180 countries.