Following a comprehensive review of its operations, bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced that the Company is implementing a restructuring intended to optimize the Company’s cost structure and enable quarterly cash flow break-even in the second half of 2025. The restructuring is expected to result in a 20% reduction in cash operating expenses when fully realized in Q3 2025, compared to the prior reporting period. The initiative includes a reduction in the Company’s workforce of approximately 25%. The Company’s cash flow break-even target assumes scaling to approximately 40 drug product deliveries per quarter, realizing the 20% reduction in cash operating expenses, and obtaining additional cash resources to extend the Company’s cash runway.

“bluebird has set the standard for gene therapy for more than a decade, and we continue to lead the field in the commercial setting with three potentially transformative FDA-approved therapies,” said Andrew Obenshain, chief executive officer, bluebird bio. “Today we are taking decisive action designed to optimize our cost structure and position the company to attract the additional capital required to unlock the significant commercial opportunity before us. The decision to reduce our workforce in support of a more focused set of priorities was made following a detailed review of the needs and capabilities of our organization, and we are grateful to every bluebird who has helped realize our founding vision of making gene therapy a reality for patients and families impacted by severe genetic diseases.”

As part of the restructuring, bluebird plans to further sharpen its focus on the ongoing commercial launches of LYFGENIA, ZYNTEGLO and SKYSONA to enable continued launch acceleration while the Company evaluates opportunities to increase its cash resources. Year-to-date, there have been 41 patient starts across bluebird’s portfolio, up from 27 reported in mid-August. bluebird anticipates approximately 40 patient starts in Q4 2024.

About bluebird bio, Inc.

bluebird bio is pursuing curative gene therapies to give patients and their families more bluebird days.

Founded in 2010, bluebird has been setting the standard for gene therapy for more than a decade—first as a scientific pioneer and now as a commercial leader. bluebird has an unrivaled track record in bringing the promise of gene therapy out of clinical studies and into the real-world setting, having secured FDA approvals for three therapies in under two years. Today, we are proving and scaling the commercial model for gene therapy and delivering innovative solutions for access to patients, providers, and payers.

With a dedicated focus on severe genetic diseases, bluebird has the largest and deepest ex-vivo gene therapy data set in the field, with industry-leading programs for sickle cell disease, β-thalassemia and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. We custom design each of our therapies to address the underlying cause of disease and have developed in-depth and effective analytical methods to understand the safety of our lentiviral vector technologies and drive the field of gene therapy forward.

bluebird continues to forge new paths as a standalone commercial gene therapy company, combining our real-world experience with a deep commitment to patient communities and a people-centric culture that attracts and grows a diverse flock of dedicated birds.

