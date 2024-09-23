DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

BNP Associates, Inc. (“BNP” or the “Company”), a leading air transportation design and engineering firm, today announced that it has received a strategic investment from Godspeed Capital Management LP (“Godspeed Capital”), a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology-focused private equity firm. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924255137/en/

Through this investment, Godspeed Capital will partner with BNP’s leadership team to establish the Company as the platform brand of a new aviation-focused design and engineering services provider. With decades of expertise at airports around the world, the BNP platform will continue to serve its airport, airline, and Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (“AEC”) clients through a suite of complementary design, engineering, and simulation services and solutions across baggage, cargo, and material handling systems as well as apron and logistics systems.

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, BNP has established itself as a market-leading, pure-play air transportation design and engineering firm serving major airports, airlines, and commercial customers globally. In over 50 years of operation, BNP has built a strong reputation as a trusted, well-respected logistics partner with deep subject matter expertise, a proven set of high-end capabilities, and a talented team of over 135 professionals across multiple offices worldwide.

The air transportation sector is experiencing heightened demand for infrastructure upgrades and expansions, driven by increasing passenger traffic and evolving security requirements and supported by meaningful federal and state & local funding initiatives and commitments. BNP maintains a significant pipeline of contracted projects, with a strong track record of successful modernization and revitalization efforts at major international airports including LaGuardia Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, London Heathrow Airport, Hong Kong International Airport, Singapore Changi Airport, and Dubai International Airport, among many others.

Godspeed Capital will leverage its extensive experience in the engineering, consulting, and government services sectors and significant platform development capabilities to drive BNP’s continued growth. BNP marks Godspeed Capital's 30 th investment since the firm’s inception in 2021. Through its proven buy-and-build strategy, Godspeed Capital has to date established eight platform businesses focused on engineering, consulting, and government services, each with unique areas of focus operating at the intersection of the public and private sectors.

BNP’s Vice President and 30-year veteran of the global aviation consulting market, Damien Breier, will assume the new platform’s role of Chief Executive Officer. He will be supported by longtime BNP Vice President Steve LaPorta, alongside BNP’s skilled management team and dozens of talented designers and engineers. Together, Damien and the BNP team will work with Godspeed Capital to expand the platform’s geographic reach, enhance business development, and broaden its service offerings both through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. BNP’s current management team will remain in place and retain a significant equity stake in the Company.

“We are excited to partner with Godspeed Capital whose track record of success building full-service engineering and consulting platforms and proven expertise working with management teams will significantly accelerate our efforts to expand our existing capabilities, tap into new markets, and ultimately better serve our clients,” said Mr. Breier. “We look forward to working with the Godspeed team to further enhance our operations, invest in and grow our talented team, and identify growth acquisitions to help us build out the BNP platform.”

“For decades, BNP has been a leader in the air transportation design and engineering space thanks to its proven executive leadership team, deep industry expertise, and impressive track record within this growing and well-funded sector,” added Douglas T. Lake, Jr., Founder & Managing Partner of Godspeed Capital. “We are excited to be partnering with BNP’s executive leadership and the entire BNP team to support their next phase of growth by expanding their existing capabilities, increasing operational capacity, and pursuing strategic acquisitions to establish BNP as the premier partner for air transportation infrastructure projects worldwide.”

AEC Advisors, through its registered broker-dealer affiliate AEC Transaction Services LLC, was the exclusive financial advisor to BNP. Martin LLP acted as BNP’s legal advisor. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to Godspeed Capital.

About BNP Associates, Inc.

BNP Associates, Inc. is a full-service air transportation consulting and engineering firm focused on airport infrastructure projects globally. Headquartered in Denver, CO, BNP has proudly served its clients since 1971, executing across thousands of projects throughout the world to ensure reliability, efficiency, and effectiveness in the air transportation market. For more information, please visit www.bnpassociates.com.

About Godspeed Capital Partners