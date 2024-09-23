PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel” or the “Company”) today announced the Board of Arbitration, which is jointly selected by U. S. Steel and the United Steelworkers (“USW”) to decide disputes between them, ruled that U. S. Steel has satisfied each of the conditions of the successorship clause of its Basic Labor Agreement (“BLA”) with the USW and that no further action under the BLA is required to proceed to closing the pending transaction between U. S. Steel and Nippon Steel (the “Transaction”).

On January 12, 2024, USW leadership filed a series of grievances alleging that the successorship clause in the BLA had not been satisfied. On August 15, 2024, the Board of Arbitration heard evidence and arguments from both U. S. Steel and the USW on the matter. Today, the Board of Arbitration determined that the successorship clause has been satisfied and that, as required by the BLA, Nippon Steel has:

recognized the USW as the bargaining representative for USW-represented employees at U. S. Steel;

provided reasonable assurances that it has both the willingness and financial wherewithal to honor the commitments in the agreements between U. S. Steel and the USW applicable to USW-represented employees; and

assumed all USW agreements that are applicable to USW-represented employees at U. S. Steel.

In making this decision, the Board of Arbitration recognized the repeated written commitments Nippon Steel made to fulfill the requirements of the successorship clause and that no further actions by Nippon Steel were required. Moreover, the Board of Arbitration cited Nippon Steel’s written commitments—including its commitment to invest no less than $1.4 billion in USW-represented facilities, not to conduct layoffs or plant closings during the term of the BLA, and to protect the best interests of U. S. Steel in trade matters—in support of its decision.

With the completion of this arbitration proceeding, all outstanding issues related to the BLA have now been resolved with respect to the Transaction.

Following the ruling, Karl Kocsis, Vice President and Chief Labor Relations Officer for U. S. Steel, commented, “We commend the Board of Arbitration for its thorough review of the USW’s allegations and are pleased with its decision that U. S. Steel and Nippon Steel have fully complied with the BLA. U. S. Steel always has and always will continue to have the utmost regard for our union-represented employees and the role of the USW.”

David Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer of U. S. Steel remarked, “With the arbitration process now behind us, we look forward to moving ahead with our pending transaction with Nippon Steel. With the significant investments and contractual commitments from Nippon Steel, we will protect and grow U. S. Steel for the benefit of our employees, communities and customers. We look forward to collaborative discussions with the USW and all our stakeholders.”

U. S. Steel and Nippon Steel continue to progress through U.S. regulatory reviews of the pending transaction and work toward closing the transaction by the end of this year.

About U. S. Steel

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company’s customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel’s proprietary XG3® advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS