The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODI) (“BODi” or the “Company”), a leading fitness and nutrition company, announced today BODi has named former professional football player and professional wrestler Dean Muhtadi as its newest Brand Ambassador, with help from the athlete partnership team at OpenSponsorship. Mr. Muhtadi, renowned for his dynamic presence both on and off the field, will work with BODi to promote its fitness programs and nutrition benefits following the incredible results he has achieved through BODi’s LIIFT4 program.

Mr. Muhtadi, also known to many by his wrestling persona “Mojo Rawley,” has captivated fans worldwide with his relentless energy and dedication. His journey with BODi’s LIIFT4 program is no exception. The LIIFT4 program, known for its efficient combination of weightlifting and high-intensity interval training, has helped Mr. Muhtadi achieve outstanding fitness results, which he enthusiastically shares on his social media platforms.

“After achieving such incredible results, I am excited to join the BODi family as a Brand Ambassador,” said Mr. Muhtadi. “Joel Freeman’s LIIFT4 program has been a game-changer and has allowed me to stay in peak condition while having fun. Working out with my brother and sharing our crazy antics online has made the journey even more enjoyable, and I can’t wait to inspire others to take their fitness to the next level with BODi.”

Mr. Muhtadi’s engaging social media presence (more than 365K followers on Instagram) includes both Mr. Muhtadi and his cousin Laith Chaz pushing their limits with LIIFT4 workouts, motivating their followers with a mix of intense exercise and light-hearted fun. Their unique blend of fitness and entertainment has resonated with a broad audience, further highlighting the accessibility and effectiveness of the LIIFT4 program.

Joel Freeman, BODi Super Trainer and creator of the LIIFT4 program, expressed his enthusiasm for Dean’s involvement, stating, “Dean Muhtadi embodies the spirit of LIIFT4 with his commitment to fitness and his infectious energy. Having him as a brand ambassador is a perfect fit, and I am excited to see the impact he will have on the BODi community.”

As a BODi Brand Ambassador, Dean will participate in various promotional activities, including social media campaigns, virtual workout sessions and special events, all aimed at inspiring others to achieve their fitness goals with BODi's comprehensive programs.

For more information about BODi and the LIIFT4 program, visit www.bodi.com.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Originally known as Beachbody, BODi has been innovating structured step-by-step home fitness and nutrition programs for 25 years such as P90X, Insanity, and 21-Day Fix, plus the first premium superfood nutrition supplement, Shakeology. Since its inception in 1999, BODi has helped over 30 million customers pursue extraordinary life-changing results. The BODi community represents millions of people helping each other stay accountable to goals of healthy weight loss, improved strength and energy, and resilient mental and physical well-being. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

About OpenSponsorship

OpenSponsorship is a leading digital platform that bridges brands with athletes, content creators, music artists, teams, and events for dynamic sports sponsorships. Based in New York, OpenSponsorship leverages AI, cutting-edge technology, and data analytics to seamlessly connect brands with the right influencers and monitor campaign performance. Comprehensive services include crafting tailored campaign proposals, negotiating sponsorship deals, and providing detailed results and reporting to ensure impactful partnerships and measurable success. Please visit https://opensponsorship.com/ for more information.