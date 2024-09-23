NAVASOTA, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ErgoGenesis Workplace Solutions, LLC, the manufacturer of BodyBilt seating solutions for laboratory, office, home, and intensive-use environments, announces the expansion of its next-generation seating technology, SKYDEX.

SKYDEX, the high-performance comfort enhancement technology, is a patented set of engineered geometries that compress based on the amount of weight and impact. By supplementing the foam cushioning in seating with SKYDEX, BodyBilt can bring 43% more seated pressure reduction and 51% better weight distribution to its seating products. In contrast to traditional foam-only chairs, seating with SKYDEX is tuned to mitigate the impact and compress around a person to provide the right level of support by holding its shape continuously, lasting 10x the durability of the foam. SKYDEX technologies have been used in other industries, as well, including the military, NASCAR, sports, mattresses, and more.

“SKYDEX technology has revolutionized the way we approach comfort and durability of seating in the workplace. It transforms ordinary seating into a supportive environment that promotes better posture and ultimately helps protect against long-term musculoskeletal issues. Sitting in ergonomically sound chairs supports the functional goals of physical therapy treatment and injury prevention, so I recommend BodyBilt to my clients often,” said Julie Landis, DPT, CEAS, CEES, and VP of Business Development with Briotix Health, workplace injury prevention company.

BodyBilt first introduced SKYDEX in the seat cushion of their 24/7 intensive-use seating, a game-changing solution to a long-standing issue of discomfort that plagued similar chairs from other manufacturers. Their goal was to optimize seated pressure distribution to enhance daily comfort for long work hours and reduce the risk of injury, pain, and fatigue. After many months of product development and testing, the technology was adopted and used as a supplement to foam in intensive-use seating. Due to the raving customer reviews and success of the seating technology implementation, BodyBilt will now include SKYDEX as an option in all gaming and office chairs they produce, all of which are made in the USA. This will increase airflow, comfort, and, ultimately, the durability of the chairs. BodyBilt first began its partnership with SKYDEX with the development of high-functioning lumbar support for the introduction of the state-of-the-art Aircelli office chair in 2016.