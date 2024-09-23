Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

Boeing CEO says the company will begin furloughs soon to save cash during labor strike

Boeing’s CEO said Wednesday that the company will begin furloughing “a large number” of employees

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Boeing workers wave picket signs as they strike after union members voted to reject a contract offer, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, near the company's factory in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Boeing workers wave picket signs as they strike after union members voted to reject a contract offer, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, near the company's factory in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Boeing’s CEO said Wednesday that the company will begin furloughing “a large number” of employees to conserve cash during the strike by union machinists that began last week.

Chief Executive Kelly Ortberg said the layoffs would be temporary and affect executives, managers and other employees.

About 33,000 Boeing factory workers in the Pacific Northwest began a strike Friday after rejecting a proposal to raise pay by 25% over four years. They want raises of at least 40% and other improvements in the deal that they voted down.

The furloughs are expected to affect tens of thousands of Boeing employees. Ortberg said employees will be furloughed for one week every four weeks, and he and other senior executives will take pay cuts during the duration of the strike.

