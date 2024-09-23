Boeing makes a 'best and final offer' to striking union workers

Boeing said Monday it made a “best and final offer” to striking union machinists that includes bigger raises and larger bonuses than a proposed contract that was overwhelmingly rejected.

The company said the offer includes pay raises of 30% over four years, up from the rejected 25% raises. It would also double the size of ratification bonuses to $6,000, and it would restore annual bonuses that the company had sought to replace with contributions to workers' retirement accounts.