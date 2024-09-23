MIMS, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare attorney, author, compliance expert and owner of Compliance Ala Carte Susan Walberg proudly announces the release of her groundbreaking book, “ Healthcare Technology: Law and Compliance, The User-Friendly Guide to Healthtech Law. ”

This book was written to address a gap: Laws and regulations in this field often stem from different eras and technologies, leaving many developers, investors, and professionals in the dark. While many are familiar with HIPAA Privacy and Security requirements, they often overlook the broader spectrum of applicable laws and related risks.

This book addresses that gap by offering a comprehensive, yet accessible guide for developers, start-ups, clinicians, and others involved in healthcare technology. “Healthcare Technology: Law and Compliance” is authored by a seasoned attorney and compliance professional yet presents complex subjects in an understandable manner. The book includes practical guidance, case examples, and straightforward explanations, making it an invaluable resource.

Key Features:

Comprehensive Coverage: Addresses a vast array of healthtech laws, regulations, and industry guidelines.

User-Friendly: Easy-to-read style that makes complex topics accessible.

Practical Insights: Real-world examples to illustrate key points.

