Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Book Release: The Essential Legal Guide for Healthtech Developers, Investors, Start-Ups, and ...

MIMS, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare attorney, author, compliance expert and owner of Compliance Ala Carte Susan Walberg proudly announces the release of her groundbreaking book, “

Compliance Ala Carte, LLC, Associated Press

MIMS, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare attorney, author, compliance expert and owner of Compliance Ala Carte Susan Walberg proudly announces the release of her groundbreaking book, “ Healthcare Technology: Law and Compliance, The User-Friendly Guide to Healthtech Law.

This book was written to address a gap: Laws and regulations in this field often stem from different eras and technologies, leaving many developers, investors, and professionals in the dark. While many are familiar with HIPAA Privacy and Security requirements, they often overlook the broader spectrum of applicable laws and related risks.

This book addresses that gap by offering a comprehensive, yet accessible guide for developers, start-ups, clinicians, and others involved in healthcare technology. “Healthcare Technology: Law and Compliance” is authored by a seasoned attorney and compliance professional yet presents complex subjects in an understandable manner. The book includes practical guidance, case examples, and straightforward explanations, making it an invaluable resource.

Key Features:

  • Comprehensive Coverage: Addresses a vast array of healthtech laws, regulations, and industry guidelines.
  • User-Friendly: Easy-to-read style that makes complex topics accessible.
  • Practical Insights: Real-world examples to illustrate key points.

Learn more about Susan Lee Walberg on her website, susanwalberg.com or connect with her on LinkedIn.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Contact Information Susan Lee Walberg, Compliance Ala Carte LLC Founder Website: Susanwalberg.com Email: swalberg@compliancealacarte.com Phone: 301.256.5010

About the Author

Susan Lee Walberg has over 35 years working in healthcare, as a healthcare fraud investigator, a regulatory attorney and privacy officer for a multi-state health system, and finally as a compliance professional. Susan currently has her own consulting business, Compliance Ala Carte, which provides a full range of consulting services relating to compliance and regulatory risks.

Healthcare Technology: Law and Compliance is Susan Walberg’s 3rd compliance book. Her first compliance book was the Insider’s Guide to Compliance, followed by  Insider’s Guide to Compliance for Physicians Practices. Susan has also written two award-winning novels, with a third to be released this year.

Susan was born and raised in Seattle, Washington, and attended the University of Washington for a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. She received a Master’s in Public Administration from Seattle University, and her Juris Doctorate from Seattle University School of Law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67aed276-7579-4526-bb7e-c3e5af604355

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy