Boomi Announces 2024 EMEA Partner Award Winners

Boomi™, the intelligent integration and automation leader, announced today the winners of its 2024 EMEA Partner Awards, recognized at the 2024 EMEA Boomi Partner Summit held in Barcelona, Spain. These awards recognize innovative partners who successfully leverage their Boomi relationship to accelerate business outcomes for customers.

Winners were selected based on how they leveraged the full capabilities of the Boomi Enterprise Platform to enable innovative breakthroughs, address complex challenges for customers, or create positive environmental or social impact.

“As pioneers in IT and digital innovation, we acknowledge and thank our esteemed partners for their significant contributions to the achievements of our shared customers,” remarked Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Boomi. “Their unwavering dedication and efforts are essential in optimizing operational efficiencies and utilizing automation to address the ever-changing challenges of the modern business world. These awards are an opportunity to celebrate Boomi’s gratitude for our valued partners, and we look forward to continued success with them in the coming year.”

This year’s winners by category include:

EMEA Partner of the Year: Cognizant

EMEA Teaming Systems Integrator (SI) Partners of the Year: VISEO Infosys Easy Data Integration



Boomi offers end-to-end, intelligent integration and automation solutions that enable modern, digital organizations to accelerate business outcomes. The company serves more than 20,000 customers, has a growing user community of more than 250,000 members and a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners. Boomi has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in North America, and recognized by CRN as a Cloud 100 company and a 5-star Partner Program winner.

