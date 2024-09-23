Booz Allen’s Cyber Business Advances National Missions

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced today new insights into the size and scope of its cyber business, highlighting its essential role as the leading cyber security provider for the U.S. government.

Building on more than 30 years of technology, tradecraft, and adversarial insights, Booz Allen’s broad and deep cyber portfolio puts the company at the center of nearly all major cyber missions across public and private sectors. Today, the company has more than 8,000 cyber professionals supporting both offensive and defensive U.S. government missions as well as a range of commercial enterprises. It has nearly 300 active cyber projects ranging from small, innovative task orders at the leading edge of quantum to marqueebillion-dollar contracts.

In Deltek’s comprehensive Federal Cybersecurity Market, 2023-2027 report, Booz Allen led in cyber-related prime contract obligations from the federal government in Fiscal Years 2020 to 2022. In Fiscal Year 2025, Booz Allen expects its total cyber revenue to reach between $2.5 and $2.8 billion, representing nearly a quarter of the company’s total projected FY25 revenue.

Aligned with its VoLT strategy (Velocity, Leadership, Technology), Booz Allen’s cyber business is positioned at the nexus of technology innovation and missions of national importance. The company pursues a “One Battlespace” approach, reflecting the nature of today’s growing cyber threat where adversaries see the cyber domain as a single, expanding attack surface across defense, intelligence, civilian, and commercial infrastructures. Booz Allen takes a holistic view of the threat landscape and emerging tech solutions to defeat advanced cyber threats across sectors, domains and missions.

This approach positions the company to address the trends that are likely to significantly drive clients’ cyber missions in the near future, including a need to maintain U.S. strategic advantage in the cyber domain, the transformation of cyber defense through Zero Trust and AI systems, a need to secure the physical world, and preparing for a post-quantum world.

“Our adversaries don’t see boundaries, and neither do we,” said Brad Medairy, executive vice president and leader of Booz Allen’s national cyber business. “Maintaining a strategic advantage in the cyber domain requires a unified approach that applies IP and tradecraft to develop best-in-class solutions that leverage commercial partnerships and advanced dual-use technologies. We’ve organized our business to meet the adversary where they are, enabling us to bring the full scale and expertise of Booz Allen to the mission—because cyber security is national security.”

A presentation with additional details about Booz Allen’s cyber business is available at investors.boozallen.com.

Learn more about Booz Allen’s cybersecurity expertise and capabilities.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Trusted to transform missions with the power of tomorrow’s technologies, Booz Allen Hamilton advances the nation’s most critical civil, defense, and national security priorities. We lead, invest, and invent where it’s needed most —at the forefront of complex missions, using innovation to define the future. We combine our in-depth expertise in AI and cybersecurity with leading-edge technology and engineering practices to deliver impactful solutions. Combining 110 years of strategic consulting expertise with the perspectives of diverse talent, we ensure results by integrating technology with an enduring focus on our clients. We’re first to the future—moving missions forward to realize our purpose: Empower People to Change the World®.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 35,100 people globally as of June 30, 2024, and had revenue of $10.7 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2024. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

Forward-Looking Statements