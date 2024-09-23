NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier global leadership and talent advisory firm, has elevated Jérôme Bichut from Senior Advisor to Partner. Based in Montréal, Jerome brings more than three decades’ worth of experience to Boyden’s Executive Search practice, assisting clients in both the United States and Canada.

Stephan Pizenberg, Managing Partner of Boyden US, comments, “Jérôme has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership within our Executive Search practice. Since joining our team, he has shown a remarkable ability to fully immerse himself in our North American clients’ needs, going beyond just qualifications to understand the very core of their organizational culture. In concert with his wealth of experience, this approach has led to consistently successful placements, and we are thrilled to celebrate Jérôme as Partner now.”

Since 2022, Jérôme has leveraged his 30 years of experience in financial services and asset management to work with Boyden partners in developing and nurturing business opportunities in North America. His expertise is steeped in an extensive understanding of asset management, portfolio management, global asset allocation, pension funds, auditing, behavioral finance, and risk management.

Jérôme Bichut adds, “Over the last two years, I have had the privilege of working alongside Boyden’s exceptional team. While our reach is global, each client benefits from a personalized approach that stems from building an immersive connection to not only their recruitment needs but also their core values as a business. I’m honored to continue delivering this human-centered approach — one that transcends the capabilities of empirical data and AI— as Partner to provide a strategic, personal touch to candidate selection.”