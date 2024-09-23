Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 23, 2024

Boyden US and Canada Elevates Jérôme Bichut to Partner of Executive Search Practice Area

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Boyden, Associated Press

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier global leadership and talent advisory firm, has elevated Jérôme Bichut from Senior Advisor to Partner. Based in Montréal, Jerome brings more than three decades’ worth of experience to Boyden’s Executive Search practice, assisting clients in both the United States and Canada.

Stephan Pizenberg, Managing Partner of Boyden US, comments, “Jérôme has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership within our Executive Search practice. Since joining our team, he has shown a remarkable ability to fully immerse himself in our North American clients’ needs, going beyond just qualifications to understand the very core of their organizational culture. In concert with his wealth of experience, this approach has led to consistently successful placements, and we are thrilled to celebrate Jérôme as Partner now.”

Since 2022, Jérôme has leveraged his 30 years of experience in financial services and asset management to work with Boyden partners in developing and nurturing business opportunities in North America. His expertise is steeped in an extensive understanding of asset management, portfolio management, global asset allocation, pension funds, auditing, behavioral finance, and risk management.

Jérôme Bichut adds, “Over the last two years, I have had the privilege of working alongside Boyden’s exceptional team. While our reach is global, each client benefits from a personalized approach that stems from building an immersive connection to not only their recruitment needs but also their core values as a business. I’m honored to continue delivering this human-centered approach — one that transcends the capabilities of empirical data and AI— as Partner to provide a strategic, personal touch to candidate selection.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Prior to joining Boyden Canada, Jérôme founded and served as the President of Select Consultation — an asset management consulting firm in Montreal, Canada — and Managing Director at PSP Investments, a leading Montréal-based pension fund. Beyond this, Jérôme sits as a member of The Client Committee Kenneth Woods Portfolio Management Program and is an Assistant Professor at HEC Montreal, the graduate business school of the University of Montreal.

About Boyden Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve clients' needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2024. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ca4a045-544f-495c-a3e5-25fea24dc917

Contact: Michael Puglia PR@19ideas.com

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy