Last night, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the nation’s leading youth non-profit organization, recognized Nico F. as its 2024-2025 National Youth of the Year in a star-studded evening, sponsored by Toyota North America* and Kohl’s.

Nico F. of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida is joined on stage by Denzel Washington; Jim Clark, Boys & Girls Clubs of America's President and CEO; and others as he's named the 2024 National Youth of the Year at Boys & Girls Clubs of America's National Youth of the Year celebration on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta.

Gathering at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta—home city to Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s national headquarters—six outstanding young people came together to vie for the prestigious “National Youth of the Year” title and an opportunity to become the organization’s teen spokesperson. In addition to being named National Youth of the Year, Nico will receive a $50,000 college scholarship and gifts and experiences from Boys & Girls Clubs of America partners, Toyota and Kohl’s.

Nico’s journey with Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida spans over four years, during which he emerged as a dedicated leader and active volunteer. Nico embraced leadership roles inspiring peers and staff alike, including tutoring and mentoring younger Club members, organizing community projects and fundraising efforts, and volunteering for Club events that promote leadership development.

For more than 75 years, millions of Boys & Girls Club youth have participated in local, state and regional Youth of the Year events. Six teens — representing Boys & Girls Clubs from each region of the United States and U.S. Military-connected Youth Centers worldwide — advance to the national stage where one outstanding young person is named Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year.

The National Youth of the Year serves as a role model, leader and advocate for their generation and the more than 3 million youth served by Boys & Girls Clubs. These individuals embody Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s mission and are living proof of the impact Clubs have in providing pathways for young people to achieve great futures. Previous National Youth of the Year recipients have gone on to be successful in a variety of industries, building on the foundational skills and life-shaping experiences they received at their Boys & Girls Club.

“The excitement of celebrating our six exceptional finalists each year never fades,” said Jim Clark, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “These young people are leaders in their Clubs and in their communities, and their attitudes, achievements and future aspirations are nothing short of impressive. It’s an honor to have each of them representing our Clubs, and we’re thrilled to have Nico as our new National Youth of the Year.”

One of Nico’s proudest accomplishments was his nomination as “Mr. Boys & Girls Club” in 2020, an award that recognizes the most outstanding members for their leadership, positive influence, and contributions to their Club. Nico’s journey at the Club has not only helped him develop critical life skills but has also given him a platform to voice his ideas and make lasting connections with his community.

Last night’s National Youth of the Year celebration was emceed by Boys & Girls Clubs of America trustee and youth advocate, Sage Steele, and included an energetic show opening from Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Atlanta as well as a youth performance from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis. Toward the end of the evening, Alex Rodriguez announced a generous donation of $1 million to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Additionally, several Boys & Girls Club alumni and advocates showed up to support the teens including BGCA National Spokesperson and alum, Denzel Washington; BGCA Board Member and former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez; Boys & Girls Club alumni and youth supporters JB Smoove; Ronnie DeVoe; WWE Superstars Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Naomi; and NFL athlete and philanthropist, Cam Newton, among others.

Toyota and Kohl’s, through Kohl’s Cares, are the Signature Sponsors of Youth of the Year, sharing a dedication to providing great futures for young people. With this support, the National Youth of the Year will be awarded a brand-new Toyota Corolla and financial assistance to support the first-time car-owning experience. Kohl's will provide the National Youth of the Year with a $5,000 shopping experience, and a one-of-a-kind trip to the retailer's headquarters in Milwaukee where Nico will have the opportunity to participate in an upcoming Kohl's marketing campaign. Kohl’s also hosted an onsite gifting suite for the youth, which included celebrity appearances by NBA legend and analyst, Charles Barkley; former Atlanta Braves rightfielder, Jeff Francouer; R&B singer Shamari DeVoe; and comedic influencer, Funny Marco.

As a founding Life & Workforce Readiness partner, Toyota is committed to partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support life-enhancing opportunities for kids and teens to explore, develop and apply the essential skills they need to be successful in life and work, as well as providing local Club members with the opportunity to receive scholarships to support them on their path towards a great future. Kohl’s, through Kohl's Cares, is committed to Boys & Girls Clubs of America by empowering local Clubs to provide staff with training and curriculum updates focused on trauma-informed care to strengthen mental health and wellbeing practices that kids and teens need to build great futures. The partnership has elevated social and emotional wellness, making it an even greater focus of the Youth of the Year curriculum and experience for everyone involved.

