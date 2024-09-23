BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Bradford Health Services, a leading provider of addiction treatment and recovery services, is proud to announce the acquisition of Lakeview Health, a premier behavioral health provider known for its specialized programs across the country. This strategic acquisition enhances Bradford’s ability to expand its reach and service offerings to better meet the growing demand for comprehensive, patient-centered treatment.

Lakeview Health, which operates four distinct programs—The Rose, The Star, Koru Spring, and Stepping Stones—has been a recognized leader in gender-specific substance use disorder treatment, eating disorder care, and niche programming. The integration of these specialized programs into Bradford Health’s extensive network underscores Bradford’s commitment to providing high-quality, tailored care that addresses the complex needs of individuals battling addiction and co-occurring disorders.

“Our mission at Bradford Health has always been to empower individuals to reclaim their lives from addiction through compassionate, evidence-based care,” said Rob Marsh, CEO of Bradford Health Services. “The acquisition of Lakeview Health is a significant milestone in our growth strategy, allowing us to expand our services and provide a broader range of specialized care options to our patients. Lakeview’s programs align perfectly with our vision of offering a full continuum of care that supports every stage of the recovery journey.”

Strategic Growth and Enhanced Capabilities

The acquisition of Lakeview Health comes at a critical time as the demand for addiction treatment services continues to rise. Lakeview’s programs, including the gender-specific Rose and Star campuses, the eating disorder-focused Koru Spring, and the in-network Stepping Stones program, will now operate under the Bradford Health umbrella, further strengthening Bradford’s ability to serve diverse patient populations across the Southeast.

“Lakeview Health’s established programs are a natural fit with Bradford’s commitment to providing comprehensive, patient-focused care,” said Christian Chauvet, Partner at Lee Equity Partners. “This acquisition not only broadens our geographic footprint but also deepens our capacity to offer specialized services that address the unique needs of our patients. We are excited to support Bradford Health as it continues to lead the way in addiction treatment and behavioral health.”

“This acquisition is a pivotal moment for Bradford Health Services, solidifying our position as a national leader in addiction treatment,” stated Jon O’Shaughnessy, Executive Chairman of the Board. “By integrating Lakeview Health's specialized programs, we are not only expanding our reach but also enhancing our ability to provide innovative, patient-centered care across the country.”

The merger of both organizations creates synergies that focus on patient care and outcomes. Lakeview and Bradford, both share a strong commitment to achieving exceptional patient results, leveraging their combined expertise to improve recovery success rates and overall patient satisfaction.

Jamie Stevens, Chief Executive Officer at Lakeview Health, emphasized the importance of integrating Lakeview’s specialized care into Bradford’s existing service offerings: “Joining Bradford Health allows us to utilize additional resources and expertise, enhancing our ability to provide specialized care to more patients. This partnership supports our shared commitment to quality treatment at all stages of recovery.”

Bradford Health Services would like to thank Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, for serving as exclusive financial advisor to Lakeview Health in connection with the transaction.

About Bradford Health Services:

Bradford Health Services is a leading provider of substance abuse treatment and recovery services with a nationwide reach. Operating through a coordinated network of 40 facilities, Bradford offers affordable, evidence-based treatment across the entire spectrum of care, including early intervention, crisis response, intensive outpatient programs, partial hospitalization, residential care, inpatient detox, and transitional living and life skills programs. Our mission is to empower individuals to achieve lasting recovery. For more information, visit http://bradfordhealth.com.

About Lakeview Health: