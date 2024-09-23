NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ: AILE) and Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ: AILE)

On August 27, 2024, Hindenburg Research issued a report on iLearningEngines highlighting a number of concerns regarding the company's operations. According to the report, in November 2023, before the IPO, the SEC inquired whether the “Technology Partner” was a related party. The company replied that it was not.

Hindenburg states further that “Technology Partner” is a UAE-based entity named Experion Technologies, identified through documents related to a debt transaction. We believe this entity is an undisclosed related party, suggesting that iLearningEngines misled the SEC. According to a 2020 web capture, the American contact for Experion was listed as the CEO of iLearningEngines. Additionally, a 2022 web capture showed the American address for Experion as the personal residence of iLearningEngines’ CEO.

Following this news, the company’s stock price dropped by 46% during pre-market trading on August 29, 2024.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC)