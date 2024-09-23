NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA), Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL), Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX), and European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA)

On July 5, 2024, a federal judge granted Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s (“Ameriprise’s”) request for a temporary restraining order against LPL after two former Ameriprise brokers joined LPL and allegedly used confidential client information to improperly solicit their former clients to switch firms.

On this news, the price of LPL Financial shares declined by $3.49 per share, from $276.01 per share on July 5, 2024 to close at $272.52 on July 8, 2024.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble announced on August 7, 2024, its second-quarter results and adjusted guidance for the full year, significantly lowering its revenue growth expectations. The company now anticipates a year-over-year total revenue growth of 1% to 2% for 2024, a sharp decline from the previous forecast of 8% to 11% issued in May.

Following this news, Bumble stock dropped over 40% during pre-market trading on August 8, 2024.

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

On August 7, 2024, Cardlytics announced its second quarter 2024 financial results, revealing a 9% year-over-year decrease in revenue to $69.6 million, alongside a 3% decline in adjusted contribution to $36.4 million. The Company also disclosed that Karim Temsamani stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and from the Board of Directors.