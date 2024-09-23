NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM), PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD), Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR), and Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM)

Class Period: May 6, 2024 - July 29, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2024

According to the complaint, on July 29, 2024, Symbotic announced their 3Q24 financial results and then lowered its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. Symbotic attributed their change in guidance to "schedule growth and higher labor costs during the quarter." Analysts commenting on the stock questioned when management first knew and responded to the issues.

Following this news, Symbotic's stock price opened at $26.36 per share or approximately 25% below the previous day's close of $35.63 per share.

For more information on the Symbotic class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SYM

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Class Period: April 30, 2021 - June 25, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2024

According to the complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) PDD Holdings' applications contained malware, which was designed to obtain user data without the user's consent, including reading private text messages; (2) PDD Holdings has no meaningful system to prevent goods made by forced labor from being sold on its platform, and has openly sold banned products on its Temu platform; (3) the foregoing subjected PDD Holdings to a heightened risk of legal and political scrutiny; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the PDD Holdings class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PDD

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR)

Class Period: July 27, 2022 - January 30, 2024