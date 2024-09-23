NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU), XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL), and Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Class Period: January 18, 2023 - June 25, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 8, 2024

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) mRNA-1345 was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe; (2) accordingly, mRNA-1345's clinical and/or commercial prospects were overstated; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU)

Class Period: December 7, 2023 - July 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2024

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was struggling with inventory allocation issues and color palette execution issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s Breezethrough product launch underperformed; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was experiencing stagnating sales in the Americas region; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Plaintiff alleges that the Company's stock suffered significant loss after defendants disclosed its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 28, 2024. Further, after reports regarding the Company's inconsistent inventory allocation and the Company's decision to "pause on sales [of the Breezethrough yoga wear] for now to make any adjustments necessary to deliver the best possible product experience," the stock again declined.

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL)