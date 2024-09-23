NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of against GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE), and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB)

Class Period: June 6, 2023 - March 4, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 4, 2024

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning GitLab’s ability to develop AI features that would generate code more efficiently and increase market demand for its DevSecOps platform. On March 4, 2024, GitLab issued a press release reporting a strong Q1 in 2024, followed by an announcement lowering full-year guidance for 2025. In pertinent part, defendants announced that the company needed time to build its pipeline and close deals on new products. In addition, provided first quarter 2025 and full year 2025 guidance with growth rates hovering between 30 and 31% and 27%, respectively. Furthermore, GitLab anticipated a Q1 2025 non-GAAP operating loss of $12-$13 million and an operating non-GAAP revenue of $5-$10 million for the full year of 2025.

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to GitLab’s revelation. The price of GitLab’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $74.47 per share on March 4, 2024, GitLab’s stock price fell to $58.84 per share on March 5, 2024, a decline of about 21% in the span of just a single day.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN)

Class Period: January 23, 2023 - July 17, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2024

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the combination therapy of botensilimab and balstilimab was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe; (2) accordingly, botensilimab and balstilimab's clinical results, as well as their regulatory and commercial prospects, were overstated; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)