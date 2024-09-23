NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR), Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR), DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), and Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR)

Class Period: October 7, 2020 and March 19, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2024

Between September 2022 and February 2024, Lifecore’s share price declined in response to a series of disclosures concerning material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting, and delays in making required filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The lawsuit alleges that (i) Lifecore maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company issued several financial statements that were inaccurate and would need to be restated; (iii) Lifecore’s purported remediation efforts with respect to the foregoing deficiencies were ineffective; (iv) all of the foregoing impaired Lifecore’s ability to timely file periodic reports with the SEC in compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements; and (v) accordingly, the Company’s financial position and/or prospects were materially overstated.

For more information on the Lifecore class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LFCR

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)

Class Period: March 6, 2024 - August 14, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2024

On August 14, 2024, after the market closed, the Company announced it would be unable to timely file its second quarter 2024 financial report as the Company was “reviewing its accounting practices and procedures with respect to revenue recognition” regarding certain Space Services contracts and “related internal control matters.” The Company disclosed the “type of Contracts that the Company has identified for re-evaluation resulted in recognized revenue of $10 to $15 million on an annual basis” and “additional financial measures such as gross profit could also be impacted.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.41 or 33.56%, to close at $6.75 per share on August 15, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were embedded leases of identifiable assets and pre-space mission activities for certain Space Services contracts; (2) that Spire Global lacked effective internal controls regarding revenue recognition for these contracts; (3) that, as a result, the Company overstated revenue for certain Space Services contracts; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Spire Global class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SPIR

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM)