NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) and Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX)

Class Period: March 7, 2024 - May 9, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2024

On May 9, 2024, MacroGenics announced in a press release that a total of five fatal outcomes had occurred in its TAMARACK Phase 2 study of vobramitamab duocarmazine in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. On this news, the price of MacroGenics shares declined by $11.36 per share, or approximately 77.4%, from $14.67 per share on May 9, 2024 to close at $3.31 on May 10, 2024.

The lawsuit alleges that the Company made material misrepresentations by providing overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts related to early interim safety data results from the TAMARACK Phase 2 study.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR)